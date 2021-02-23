Varlamov made 34 saves in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.
After losing two straight starts to Pittsburgh, Varlamov bounced back against Buffalo to collect his eighth win of the season. The veteran netminder is posting the best numbers of his career through the early part of the campaign, racking up a 2.06 GAA and .927 save percentage through 14 appearances.
