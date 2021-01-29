Varlamov made 17 saves in a 6-3 loss to Washington on Thursday. He allowed five goals.

So much for an easier matchup for Varlamov, who faced a Capitals squad missing both Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. He allowed five unanswered goals in the second period alone. Varlamov has put up charmed numbers so far this season -- he started with two shutouts. But he lost back-to-back games against the Caps this week and allowed eight goals in those outings. Varly has a strong pedigree and will have already shaken this game off. You should, too.