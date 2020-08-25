Varlamov turned away 29 shots in Monday's 4-0 win over Philadelphia to open their second-round series.

Varlamov is absolutely locked in right now. He followed up Thursday's series-clinching shutout against Washington with another perfect performance Monday against the Flyers. Varlamov now owns a .941 postseason save percentage and has held his opponent to fewer than three goals in eight of his 10 starts. He'll look to keep his shutout streak intact Wednesday in Game 2.