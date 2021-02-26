Varlamov made 34 saves Thursday in a 7-2 victory over Boston.

The game was tight most of the way and was knotted 2-2 until the 5:41 mark of the third. Varlamov made several 10-bell saves and then his teammates rewarded him with five unanswered goals in the third period, four of which came in a just a 5:48 span. Varlamov has now won two straight games and has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last six starts (4-2). He's a strong start, inhibited only by a defensive squad in front of him that doesn't score loads of goals. But that wasn't the case Thursday night.