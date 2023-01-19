Varlamov allowed four goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Varlamov was spotted a 1-0 lead after one period, but he couldn't make it stand up against the team that resides atop the NHL standings. Countryman Ilya Sorokin has earned the majority of playing time in the Islanders' crease, and neither Russian netminder has received much goal support lately.