Varlamov made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Flyers in Game 6.

The Islanders were the better team for much of the night -- Philadelphia had just seven shots on goal at the game's midway point -- but the Flyers were opportunistic on the few scoring chances they did generate. It resulted in the first five-spot against Varlamov in the playoffs, and he's now given up nine goals on 63 shots (.857 save percentage) over the past two games. He'll need to tighten things up Saturday in Game 7 if the Islanders are to avoid blowing a 3-1 series lead.