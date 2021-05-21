Varlamov allowed five goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 3.

Varlamov didn't have any answers for the Penguins, dropping his second straight start since returning from a lower-body injury in Game 2. Brandon Tanev swatted a loose puck past Varlamov for the winner with 3:36 remaining after the Islanders had battled back from 3-1 and 4-3 deficits in the third period. The 33-year-old Varlamov owns a .903 save percentage in his two starts in the series. It's not out of the question that New York could go back to Game 1 starter Ilya Sorokin on Saturday.