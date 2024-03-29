Varlamov will tend the twine on the road against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov will make consecutive appearances in goal for just the second time this season. It comes as the veteran netminder is undefeated in regulation over his last four outings, posting a 3-0-1 record, 2.47 GAA and .914 save percentage. Even with the strong run of form, Varlamov probably shouldn't be expected to steal the starting gig away from Ilya Sorokin.