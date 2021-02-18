Varlamov will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov hasn't lost in regulation in his last six outings during which he posted a 4-0-2 record and 1.96 GAA. In his previous clash with the Penguins, the 32-year-old goaltender conceded three goals on 31 shots (.903 save percentage) but walked away with the victory. Even with his strong run of form, Varlamov will have to maintain his winning ways to avoid being supplanted by heir apparent Ilya Sorokin.