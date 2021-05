Varlamov (lower body) is starting Tuesday's Game 2 against Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ilya Sorokin held it down in Game 1, emerging with the victory, but it'll be the veteran Varlamov opposing the Penguins in Game 2. He's evidently over his injury and will make his 45th postseason start hoping to build upon his career numbers (2.38 GAA and .917 save percentage) earned with Washington and Colorado.