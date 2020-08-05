Varlamov will tend the twine against the Panthers for Game 3 on Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov posted a 1.50 GAA and .946 save percentage through the opening two games of the series. If the netminder can maintain that level of form, he could earn his club a third straight win and advance to the next round. The Russian will need to continue shutting down the Panthers' top-end scorers like Mike Hoffman, Jonathan Huberdeau and Alexsander Barkov.