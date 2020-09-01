Varlamov is starting Game 5 on Tuesday against Philadelphia, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Varlamov turned aside 62 of 66 combined shots in Games 1-3, and after giving way to Thomas Greiss in a back-to-back scenario in Game 4, he's back between the pipes as the Islanders look to eliminate the Flyers. With a stout Barry Trotz-style defense in front of him, Varlamov has a great chance of advancing to his first Conference Final on Tuesday.