Varlamov will patrol the home crease versus Calgary on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Varlamov will make his 600th NHL appearance. He has been a backup goaltender to Ilya Sorokin the last three seasons, after being a No. 1 goaltender the previous 10 campaigns. Varlamov is 6-5-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .914 save percentage this season. The Flames have won three straight games, and are 12-11-4 on the road this season.