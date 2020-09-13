Varlamov will protect the net in Sunday's Game 4 versus the Lightning, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Varlamov notched his first win in nearly two weeks Friday, steering away 34 of 37 shots to make the series 2-1. He's been a bit up and down lately, but when Varlamov gets hot, it's tough to get anything by him. Still, the Lightning were without Brayden Point (undisclosed) in Game 3, and the dynamic center could return for this contest.
