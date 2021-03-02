Varlamov will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt with New Jersey, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov went 2-0-1 in his last three appearances in which he posted a 2.61 GAA. In his only other matchup with the Devils this season, the veteran netminder stopped 30 of 31 shots and will look to build upon that dominant performance Tuesday.
