Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Tuesday

Varlamov will tend the home twine in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov will have a tough task on tap, as the Oilers are off to a hot start with two straight wins and nine goals in the process. He looked up to the test in his Islanders debut when he steered away 26 of 28 shots in a loss to the Capitals. Varlamov has a career .905 save percentage over 23 games against the Oilers, so he should be cautiously started against the Oilers' powerful top line.