Varlamov will tend the twine on the road against the Capitals on Wednesday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Varlamov has given up three or more goals in each of his last eight appearances, posting a 4-3-1 record, 3.37 GAA and .897 save percentage. Back-to-backs have increased the veteran backstop's workload of late but he should return to playing every third game coming out of the Christmas break.