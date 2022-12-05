Varlamov posted a 21-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Varlamov had no trouble in this one, especially as the Islanders took control in the second period. The 34-year-old earned his first shutout of the season and the 37th of his career. He improved to 6-3-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .922 save percentage in nine outings this season. Varlamov isn't likely to vulture many starts away from Ilya Sorokin, but the former has won four of his last five starts and can provide solid results as a backup.