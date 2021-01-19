Varlamov turned aside all 27 shots he faced in Monday's 1-0 win over the Bruins.

He was locked in a goaltending battle with Tuukka Rask until late in the third period, and Varlamov then made Jean-Gabriel Pageau's tally hold up. The veteran netminder has begun the campaign with back-to-back shutouts in his first two starts, sandwiched around a minor jaw injury that sidelined him for a game, and with Ilya Sorokin failing to impress in his NHL debut Saturday, Varlamov could be headed for a bigger workload this season than he's seen when the Isles have had a more experienced goalie to pair him with.