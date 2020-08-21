Varlamov recorded a 21-save shutout Thursday in a 4-0 win over Washington in Game 5.

It wasn't an overly busy night for Varlamov, but he did provide a handful of point-blank stops over the game's final 25 minutes with the Islanders protecting a 2-0 lead. The 32-year-old has been brilliant throughout the postseason, posting a .934 save percentage and holding his opponents to two goals or fewer in seven of his nine starts. The Islanders will be a tough out if Varlamov can maintain this level of performance in the second round.