Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Blows three-goal lead to end streak
Varlamov made 35 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
The Islanders looked poised to pick up their 11th consecutive win with a 3-0 lead heading into the third period, but the visiting Penguins stormed back with four unanswered goals to end New York's winning streak. While Varlamov's value is limited by his even timeshare with Thomas Greiss in net, the Russian netminder should continue to post strong numbers aided by coach Barry Trotz's stingy defensive system.
