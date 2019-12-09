Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Blue-paint bound Monday

Varlamov will guard the road net in Monday's tilt against the Lightning, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The Islanders' goalie rotation will reach 29 games, as Varlamov gets the nod for this Eastern Conference clash. Varlamov has been excellent over a small sample of road games this season with a .938 save percentage, 1.81 GAA and 4-1-1 record. The Lightning are a different beast, though, as they lead the league with 3.74 goals per game.