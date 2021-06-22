Varlamov allowed three goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Ilya Sorokin in an 8-0 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5 on Monday.

Varlamov was left and high and dry right from the jump. Tampa Bay's first goal come on a bad bounce in front of the Islanders' net, but the next two were the direct result of New York turnovers. Although none of the goals could be pinned directly on Varlamov, he was replaced by Ilya Sorokin with 4:23 still to play in the opening period. The 33-year-old Varlamov had held the Lighting to two goals or fewer in three of the first four games, but Monday's drubbing dropped his series save percentage to a middling .907. While no announcement had been made immediately following the game, look for the veteran to be back between the pipes Wednesday for Game 6.