Varlamov was chased to the bench in Game 2 but rebounded nicely Saturday with a near-perfect performance. The only goal he allowed was a Tyler Pitlick shot through heavy traffic late in the first period. Varlamov slammed the door the rest of the way and now possesses a sparkling 1.69 GAA and .935 save percentage in the postseason. He'll face a quick turnaround with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday night.