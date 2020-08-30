Varlamov turned away 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win over Philadelphia in Game 3 on Sunday.
Varlamov was chased to the bench in Game 2 but rebounded nicely Saturday with a near-perfect performance. The only goal he allowed was a Tyler Pitlick shot through heavy traffic late in the first period. Varlamov slammed the door the rest of the way and now possesses a sparkling 1.69 GAA and .935 save percentage in the postseason. He'll face a quick turnaround with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday night.
