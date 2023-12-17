Varlamov made 36 saves in a 5-3 loss to Montreal on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

Varlamov was the story of the game. He stood on his head early while he waited for his mates to wake up, stopping 15 shots in the first period and 20 of the first 21 shots he faced. Without him, the final score could have easily been much worse. Varlamov is a luxury for the Isles and great fantasy insurance for managers. The loss was his first in five starts (4-1-0). Overall, he's 6-4-1 with a 2.73 GAA and .919 save percentage.