Varlamov stopped 26 of 29 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Washington in Game 4.

Varlamov and the Islanders owned a 2-0 lead midway through the first period but were unable to hold on for the series sweep. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin tied the game in a two-minute span early in the second period, and Ovechkin picked up the winner early in the third. All three were the proverbial goal-scorers goals, although Varlamov did have a clean look at Ovechkin's go-ahead goal from the faceoff dot. It was Varlamov's first loss since Game 3 of the qualifying series against Florida, snapping a four-game winning streak.