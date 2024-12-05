Share Video

Varlamov is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will presumably miss Thursday's tilt versus Seattle.

Varlamov was iffy Tuesday but was able to back up Ilya Sorokin in a 2-1 overtime win over Montreal. Varlamov is still not 100 percent, as the Islanders recalled Marcus Hogberg from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.

