Varlamov is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will presumably miss Thursday's tilt versus Seattle.
Varlamov was iffy Tuesday but was able to back up Ilya Sorokin in a 2-1 overtime win over Montreal. Varlamov is still not 100 percent, as the Islanders recalled Marcus Hogberg from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday.
