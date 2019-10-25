Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Continues platoon split
Varlamov made 21 saves in a 4-2 win over Arizona on Thursday night.
It was his third win of the season. Varlamov entered play Thursday with a 2.54 GAA and .923 save percentage in four starts. He's in an even platoon with Thomas Greiss, who's sporting similar, but slightly better numbers. Expect the platoon to continue and that will limit both men's fantasy values.
