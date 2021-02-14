Varlamov made 28 saves in a 4-2 win over Boston on Saturday.

The man who toiled in a platoon the last few seasons is showing NHL fans that his skills warranted more playing time than he got. Varlamov is 6-2-2 in 10 starts and he hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 28. Ilya Sorokin is the future in Long Island, but the team is Varlamov's right now. He's a solid play any night -- he toils behind one of the strongest defensive teams in the NHL.