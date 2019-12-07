Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Could start Saturday
Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice from practice Friday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
The Islanders have gone with a strict goalie rotation all season long with neither Varlamov nor Thomas Greiss starting more than one game in a row. Coach Barry Trotz has dropped hints for over a week now that a change could be coming however to that rotation and perhaps Saturday in Dallas we will see Trotz finally decide to ride one goaltender. An argument could be made that Greiss has been the better goaltender so far this season with a 2.18 GAA and .931 save percentage, but Varlamov has been hotter of late as he has only allowed three goals in his last four appearances. No matter which goaltender Trotz chooses, the Islanders should be in good shape as both have performed better than expected this season.
