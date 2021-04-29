Varlamov (undisclosed) hasn't been named the starter for Thursday's matchup with the Rangers, but he'll be an option for coach Barry Trotz.
Varlamov didn't dress for Tuesday's matchup with Washington, but he was likely just given the day off for rest. Varly or Ilya Sorokin will almost certainly get the starting nod against the Rangers.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets day off Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Earns league-leading fifth shutout•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Ends mini-slump with convincing win•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Drops second in a row•