Varlamov stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

The Islanders continue to keep Ilya Sorokin's workload in check. Varlamov hasn't sat out more than three games in a row, and that pattern continued with this start, which he won handily thanks to the Islanders' offense. The 38-year-old netminder is up to 2-2-2 on the year with a 2.61 GAA and an .899 save percentage through six starts. Varlamov's usage doesn't make him a strong hold candidate in fantasy, but he's a fine backup netminder and streaming option. There are no back-to-backs on the horizon, so if head coach Pete DeBoer sticks to the established pattern, Varlamov would be penciled in to start Nov. 23 versus the Maple Leafs.