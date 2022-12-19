Varlamov (lower body) is considered to be day-to-day, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
As of right now, there isn't a concern that it will be a long-term absence for Varlamov. He will be replaced in the lineup by Cory Schneider on Monday against Colorado.
