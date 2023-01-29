Varlamov made 44 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Vegas on Saturday.

Varlamov dazzled all night long and especially in OT when he stopped four shots, including a William Carrier penalty shot just 26 seconds in. He also made a highlight-reel save in the third on a 4-on-3 rush during a power play when he reached back with his stick and somehow denied Reilly Smith a gift into an open net. Varlamov hadn't won since December 17 and was 0-3-0 in three starts this month.