Varlamov's previously undisclosed injury is a lower-body issue. He's traveling with the Islanders as they play in Arizona on Thursday and Vegas on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

Varlamov started Tuesday versus Colorado, but he left the contest late in the first period due to the injury. He has a 6-4-2 record, 2.78 GAA and .918 save percentage in 14 contests this season. Ilya Sorokin is slated to start Thursday versus the Coyotes.