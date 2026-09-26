Varlamov was complimented by head coach Pete DeBoer after allowing six goals on 27 shots in Friday's 6-1 preseason loss to the Rangers. DeBoer said Varlamov has shown everything the team wanted to see during the preseason, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

That's about as close to a guarantee that Varlamov will open the year as backup as we'll see until the Islanders' Opening Night roster is revealed. The 38-year-old is coming off a long-term knee injury that has cost him most of the last two seasons. He's in a good spot in terms of being eased in, as the Islanders have Ilya Sorokin to shoulder the majority of the starts in goal. If there's any remaining doubt about Varlamov's fitness for the season, the Islanders could opt to keep Vitek Vanecek on the NHL roster to begin the year.