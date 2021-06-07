Varlamov is starting Monday's Game 5 in Boston, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov has won two of his three starts in this series and limited Boston to just one goal on 29 shots in Game 4. After losing the starting job to Ilya Sorokin against the Penguins in the first round, Varlamov has reestablished himself as the top option in the Islanders' net.