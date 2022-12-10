Varlamov made 25 saves during Friday's 6-4 victory over the Devils.

Varlamov claimed his third consecutive decision Friday, helping the Islanders end a recent slide. The 34-year-old netminder stopped four of five power-play shots as the visitors earned their second win in five outings. Varlamov improved to 7-3-0 as the Devils fell to 10-4-1 at home.