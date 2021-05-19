Varlamov (lower body) stopped 43 of 45 shots in a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 2 on Tuesday.

The box score looks solid for Varlamov, who missed Game 1 with his injury, but he gave up a soft goal to Bryan Rust that opened the scoring just over three minutes into the game, a harmless looking wrist shot from above the right circle that completely handcuffed the netminder. Jeff Carter made it a 2-0 game just over 10 minutes later, and although Varlamov tightened things up the rest of the way, the Islanders couldn't generate enough offense for a comeback. It will be interesting to see if New York stays with the veteran Varlamov or goes back to Game 1 winner Ilya Sorokin for Game 3 on Thursday.