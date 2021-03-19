Varlamov stopped 27 of 31 shots Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.

The Flyers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second period, beating Varlamov three times in a span of less than 12 minutes. The Islanders nearly pulled off a comeback with three straight goals in the third period, but Philadelphia's Oskar Lindblom beat Varlamov from a sharp angle late in the frame for the game-winner. Varlamov has dropped back-to-back starts following a four-game winning streak to start the month.