Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Draws favorable matchup in LA

Varlamov will start Wednesday's game in Los Angeles, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders come into this game on a rare two-game losing streak, but Varlamov should help end that short skid against a Kings team that's been outscored 83-63 through 24 games. For the season, Varlamov has a 7-2-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .913 save percentage.