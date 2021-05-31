Varlamov will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's Game 2 tilt in Boston, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Varlamov has watched from the bench for the last four games after giving up five goals and taking the loss in Game 3 against the Penguins last round. The 33-year-old was outstanding against Boston during the regular season; he went 5-1-0 with a stellar 1.93 GAA and .943 save percentage in seven games. Varlamov has given up seven goals on 72 shots in his two postseason appearances.