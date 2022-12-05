Varlamov will patrol the blue paint at home against Chicago on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Varlamov is 5-3-0 with a 2.84 GAA and a .916 save percentage through eight appearances on the year. The veteran netminder stopped 26 of 28 shots in a win over the Flyers during his last outing. He's a perfect 3-0-0 with a 2.67 GAA at home this season.