Varlamov will patrol the blue paint at home against Chicago on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov is 5-3-0 with a 2.84 GAA and a .916 save percentage through eight appearances on the year. The veteran netminder stopped 26 of 28 shots in a win over the Flyers during his last outing. He's a perfect 3-0-0 with a 2.67 GAA at home this season.
