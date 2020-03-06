Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Drops road start in Ottawa
Varlamov allowed four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Ottawa.
Another loss means Varlamov will have to wait a bit longer for his 20th victory of the campaign. His last victory came over a week ago, on Feb. 23. Returning home to face Carolina on Saturday, it's likely Thomas Greiss will get the start in that game, but Barry Trotz has yet to name a starter for Saturday's contest.
