Varlamov stopped 41 of 44 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
Varlamov turned in a decent enough performance -- his 41 saves were a season high -- but New York provided him with just one goal of support for the third straight game. The 32-year-old netminder fell to 16-8-3 on the year with a 2.21 GAA and .922 save percentage.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Set for road start•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Rangers•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Comes up with perfect effort•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Rides offense to victory•