Varlamov stopped 41 of 44 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Varlamov turned in a decent enough performance -- his 41 saves were a season high -- but New York provided him with just one goal of support for the third straight game. The 32-year-old netminder fell to 16-8-3 on the year with a 2.21 GAA and .922 save percentage.