Varlamov stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 on Thursday.

Varlamov was beaten by Yanni Gourde's sharp-angle shot to open the scoring midway through the first period, and Brayden Point notched the eventual game-winner with 20 seconds left in the second. Varlamov's teammates have yet to provide him with more than two goals in any game during the series, leaving the netminder with little margin for error. The 33-year-old dropped to 5-5 in the postseason despite his .923 save percentage.