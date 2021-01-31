Varlamov gave up three goals on 17 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

After a fast start to the season in which he allowed one goal over three games, Varlamov has since taken three straight losses while giving up 11. He wasn't necessarily at fault on any of the three Philadelphia goals Saturday but considering the Flyers only generated 17 shots, Varlamov's save percentage took a hit. He may get the night off in Sunday's rematch before the Sabres come to town for a pair of tilts next week.