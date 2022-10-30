Varlamov turned aside 33 shots during a 5-4 comeback victory over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Varlamov, who played for the Avalanche for eight seasons (2011-19), has two wins in four decisions against his former club. The 34-year-old netminder surrendered the game's first three goals Saturday but rebounded to improve to 2-1-0. Making his first start since Oct. 23, Varlamov silenced the Avalanche for nearly 32 minutes Saturday, allowing time for the five-goal rally.