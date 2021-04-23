Varlamov stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 1-0 shootout loss to Washington.

Varlamov posted his fifth shutout of the season, tied for the most in the NHL, but was denied the victory when Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov finally solved him during the shootout. Varlamov has been pretty locked in over his last five starts, logging a .957 save percentage despite winning just twice (2-2-1) during that stretch.