Varlamov stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 1-0 shootout loss to Washington.
Varlamov posted his fifth shutout of the season, tied for the most in the NHL, but was denied the victory when Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov finally solved him during the shootout. Varlamov has been pretty locked in over his last five starts, logging a .957 save percentage despite winning just twice (2-2-1) during that stretch.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Ends mini-slump with convincing win•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Drops second in a row•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Set for road start•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Rangers•