Varlamov allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 5-3 road win against the Senators.

Varlamov benefited from four unanswered goals from late in the first period to the middle of the second period, and the Islanders never looked back. The 35-year-old Russian goaltender picked up his first victory since Nov. 2 in Washington, a span of four starts. He'll likely get a rest Saturday in New Jersey in the second end of a back-to-back situation.